13 youths under police investigation for damaging wheelchairs at Sengkang and Boon Lay polling stations

13 youth are under police investigation for suspected involvement in damaging wheelchairs at designated general polling stations.

In a statement on Thursday (May 1), the police shared that the alleged perpetrators are aged between 13 and 20 years old and there were two separate cases where government property was damaged.

The first incident happened on April 28 at about 10.55pm at an open space that had been designated for use as a polling station.

Police received a call for assistance at Block 51A Sengkang West Avenue, where three wheelchairs belonging to the Elections Department were damaged.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identities of five persons believed to be involved.

Preliminary investigations found that they had allegedly used the wheelchairs to race with one another. One of them had also allegedly thrown one of the wheelchairs in the air.

In the second incident, which happened on May 1, the Police received a call for assistance at Block 176B Boon Lay Drive, where a sheltered basketball court had been cordoned off to be used as a polling station.

Officers from Jurong Police Division have established the identities of eight persons who allegedly damaged one wheelchair belonging to the Elections Department.

Police investigations are ongoing.

"The Police will not tolerate, and will take firm and swift action against those who disregard the law, cause law and order problems, or vandalise or cause damage to public property, especially during this sensitive period of elections," shared the statement.

The offence of vandalism under Section 3 of the Vandalism Act carries a fine of up to $2,000 or imprisonment for up to three years, and offenders are also liable to caning of between three and eight strokes.

