SDP leaders criticise GST hike and govt vouchers: 'Give you cup of water to put out fire'

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) took aim at how the government manages cost of living, especially with regards to the Goods and Services Tax (GST), in its first rally of the 2025 general election.

Party chief Chee Soon Juan, chairman Paul Tambyah and other members spoke on stage at Choa Chu Kang Stadium on Thursday (April 24) evening.

Dr Chee took issue with the practice of handing out cost-of-living vouchers while simultaneously raising the GST rate.

He likened the situation to "an arsonist setting your house on fire and giving you a cup of water to put it out".

He also questioned PM Lawrence Wong's attribution of the hike to "global trends".

Dr Chee listed the essentials that he said have gone up in price, such as water, transport, petrol, electricity, Electronic Road Pricing charges and university hostel fees.

He then compared the rising costs to how the People's Action Party government spends money, arguing that the ruling party is no longer as "prudent and frugal" as it once was.

Your votes count: Tambyah

Earlier, Prof Tambyah also called out GST in his speech.

He said that it has a bigger impact on the average Singaporean, whose income cannot compare to high earners.

He added that his party would offer a "clear and ethical approach" to taxation — one that ensures national defence, internal security and the welfare of the people are well supported.

SDP has regularly criticised the GST hike, proposing to reverse it to seven or five per cent.

Although it has no presence in parliament, it earned the fourth-highest number of total votes at the last general election in 2020.

"That showed that in Singapore, your votes count. A lot of people in Singapore say there's no point in voting," said Prof Tambyah, who is running for the Bukit Panjang seat.

SDP is contesting Sembawang GRC, Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC and Sembawang West SMC as well.

Dr Chee ended the rally promising that his party's vision would lead Singapore to "new heights".

"Not just in wealth, but in wisdom. Not just in profits, but in purpose."

[[nid:717002]]

For our GE2025 microsite, visit here.

xingying.koh@asiaone.com