5 assembly centres set up for candidates and supporters to await election results

Candidates running for GE2025, their supporters and members of the public can gather at five stadiums to wait for the election results on Saturday (May 3).

The Police Elections Permit Office has designated three stadiums for the People's Action Party (PAP), one for the Worker's Party (WP) and another for the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP).

PAP Bedok Stadium PAP Bukit Gombak Stadium PAP Yio Chu Kang Stadium WP Serangoon Stadium SDP MOE (Evans) Stadium

The assembly centres will be open from the closing of the polls at 8pm until 30 minutes after the announcement of the final electoral result, said the police.

In GE2020, the official results were announced the day after polling day on July 10, at around 3.45am, The Straits Times reported.

