Man braves flames to save car parked next to burning vehicle at McNair Road

What would you do if your car was next to a vehicle which was on fire?

For one man, his first instinct was to save it.

A video uploaded to Facebook group Roads.sg on Friday (May 2) showed a parked vehicle up in flames along McNair Road.

A man then appears to get into the Honda Civic parked next to the burning vehicle, driving it away from the fire.

This was despite warnings from Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Singapore Police Force officers who could be heard in the video signalling and shouting for the man to "go away".

A voice behind the camera could also be heard exclaiming, "Crazy fella".

After the driver exits the parking lot and comes to a stop, police officers can be seen approaching the car, with one banging on the passenger-side door and telling the driver to "come out first".

The video caption stated that the Honda Civic owner was allegedly not wearing any pants during the incident.

In a response to AsiaOne's queries, SCDF said they were alerted to a fire at Block 111 McNair Road on May 1 at about 8pm.

The fire involved the engine compartment of a car in the open-air carpark.

SCDF extinguished the fire using a water jet.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for more information.

