'Call it out when you see it': Aware criticises treatment of women candidates in GE2025

From objectifying comments online to catcalling in person, this general election has seen a focus on women candidates — with much of it centring not on their policies or ideas, but their physical appearance.

Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware) took to Instagram on Thursday (May 1) to slam sexist and racist remarks that have surfaced throughout the campaign period.

The gender advocacy organisation described these actions as "distasteful" and "dangerous".

"A woman on the ballot should not have to face being objectified, degraded and stereotyped," Aware wrote.

"It is insulting and humiliating."

Aware shared multiple screenshots of sexist and racist comments targeting female candidates and the organisation warned that such an environment will only "discourage capable women from stepping forward" in politics in future.

At a Workers' Party rally, loud catcalls of "super chio bu" were heard from the crowd as Punggol GRC candidate Alexis Dang was delivering her speech — drawing attention not to her words, but to her appearance.

Elsewhere, Red Dot United's candidate for Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC, Liyana Dhamirah, spoke out about receiving "racist and sexist" comments online, for which she filed a police report.

Aware also highlighted a YouTube series titled Chio Bu of GE2025, which singled out female candidates such as People's Action Party's Sun Xueling and Bernadette Giam.

"Harassment and discrimination should not be the price of entry into politics for women," the group said.

In the caption, Aware stated that such behaviour reflects deeper issues of entrenched gender and racial bias which only reinforces myths that women are "less capable, less serious, and less competent to represent others".

Reducing women in politics to their appearance "sends a loud message" that their leadership potential is not of importance.

Aware urged Singaporeans to take a stand and "do better" by not engaging in sexist, racist, and harassing behaviour, both online and offline.

"End sexism and racism against women in politics. Call it out when you see it," the group said.

