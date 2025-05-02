The Projector to live-stream election coverage at Cineleisure Foyer on May 3

Singaporeans will head to polling stations to cast their votes on Saturday (May 3) and for many, that usually means a stay-at-home election watch party thereafter.

But if that is starting to feel stale, The Projector is offering an alternative.

The independent cinema took to social media on May 1 to announce a live screening of the general election at the Cineleisure Foyer.

The in-photo caption cheekily suggested residents of a particular constituency are especially invited to be part of the fun.

"We especially invite all residents from Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC to join us!"

On April 23, the People's Action Party's (PAP) team at Marine Parade-Braddel Heights GRC were elected unopposed as they were the only candidates. That means Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC residents won't have to cast their votes on polling day.

The live-stream kicks-off at 7pm, though it is unclear if it will run through the night and include the full results.

AsiaOne has reached out to The Projector for more information.

The Projector is also adding a playful twist to the evening — with every drink purchase, guests get a sticker to cast their vote for their favourite superhero: Flash or Thor.

So grab some popcorn (or maybe a gourmet hot dog or pizza), settle in, and watch the drama unfold as GE2025 results roll in.

amierul@asiaone.com