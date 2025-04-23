GE2025: PAP wins Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC in walkover

Singapore has its first electoral walkover since 2011 after the Workers' Party (WP) surprisingly pulled out of Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC on Nomination Day (April 23).

The People’s Action Party (PAP) team of Seah Kian Peng, Assoc Prof Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Tin Pei Ling and new faces Goh Pei Ming and Diana Pang were elected unopposed as they were the only candidates.

Under the new electoral boundaries announced by the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee last month, Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC absorbed the whole of MacPherson SMC, some districts from Potong Pasir SMC and an adjacent polling district from Mountbatten SMC.

The Chai Chee HDB estates and the Siglap private estates of Joo Chiat have been absorbed into East Coast GRC.

During the 2020 General Election, PAP won Marine Parade GRC with 57.76 per cent of the votes over WP's 42.24 per cent.

Apart from WP's surprise, PAP's slate also saw the last-minute replacement of its anchor minister Tan See Leng by Goh, a former army general and potential office holder.

Tan himself took the place of Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong in Chua Chu Kang GRC, which saw DPM Gan moving to the new Punggol GRC.

Marine Parade-Braddell Heights has 131,493 voters in the upcoming election.

