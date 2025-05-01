Dos and don'ts: What you need to know about cooling-off period on May 2 & 3

Campaigning for this year's General Election will cease on Friday (May 2), which has been designated as Cooling-off Day.

This cooling-off period starts on May 2 after midnight and ends after the polls close on May 3, said the Elections Department (ELD).

This period provides "time and space for voters to reflect rationally on issues raised during the election campaign before going to the polls", said ELD.

Here's what you can expect:

No election advertisements

During the cooling-off period, campaigning activities are banned.

Both online and non-online forms of election advertisements must not be published or publicly displayed on Cooling-off Day and Polling Day, and changes are not allowed to be made to any existing advertisements.

Campaigning activities and election advertising which are prohibited during the cooling-off period include the sharing, re-sharing, re-posting or boosting of Online Election Advertising.

No walkabouts

Candidates are not allowed to carry out canvassing, walkabouts, door-to-door visits, home and workplace visits, nor are they allowed to hold rallies, e-rallies and other livestreams.

The use of vehicles for campaigning is also not allowed.

No displaying of campaign materials

No one is allowed to wear, carry or display campaign symbols or materials - such as on banners, t-shirts or badges - that promote a candidate or political party to the polling station. If they do so, they may be turned away by election officials at the polling stations.

Only candidates are allowed to wear a replica of their party's symbol.

Yes to news reports

Licensed media organisations are allowed to publish election-related news reports in newspapers, on radio, or on television during the cooling-off period.

But these reports must not amount to election advertising.

Want to share election-related content with your friends and family? That's allowed, but only within a private chat or closed group.

