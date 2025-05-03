Best high tea experiences in Singapore for an elegant afternoon escape

Nothing beats an elegant afternoon over a luxurious high tea in Singapore. Whether you're in the mood for dainty confections or savoury local delights, we've rounded up some of the best high tea spots in town to treat yourself to a stylish afternoon escape.

High tea has long been a cherished tradition, combining social grace with culinary indulgence. In Singapore, this timeless ritual takes on a uniquely vibrant character; influenced by heritage flavours, international cuisines, and creative interpretations that make each experience unforgettable.

From elegant hotels to modern patisseries, each venue offers a unique expression of this afternoon indulgence, ranging from the classic English spread of scones and clotted cream to artful Japanese-inspired petits fours and local Singaporean favourites reinvented with flair.

TWG Tea

Celebrate an afternoon's respite with homegrown brand TWG Tea. Known for its fine harvest teas and exclusive blends, select TWG Tea signature teas are also integrated into savoury creations, best complemented by a pot of the tea itself. Choose from four different high tea set menus.

The lightest of the choices is the 1837 ($25++ per person), named after TWG Tea's signature 1837 Black Tea, with six macarons, a pâtisserie, or two freshly baked scones with TWG Tea jelly and whipped cream.

The Chic Set ($46++) offers finger sandwiches, Fried Mantou with Chilled Chilli Crab infused with Purple Buds Tea, and Genmaicha-crusted Salmon Rillettes Mini Club.

The Fortune Set ($60++) includes a Croque Salmon or Truffle Croque with sweets or macarons. Or try the Parisian Set ($92++ for two pax) with two teas, sandwiches, pastries, and your choice of Truffle Croque or Croque Salmon.

TWG Tea Time is daily from 2pm-6pm, available at all TWG Tea Boutiques and Salons in Singapore.

Heritage Royale Luxury Afternoon Tea at InterContinental Singapore

Celebrating InterContinental Singapore's heritage setting, The Lobby Lounge is an ideal location for a leisurely high tea.

The refreshed Heritage Royale High Tea set by Executive Pastry Chef Jason Goh pays homage to the hotel's roots with a contemporary twist. Each set includes two flutes of Champagne, fine loose-leaf tea or coffee, and unlimited ice cream.

Savoury highlights include the Singapore Style Chilli Boston Lobster Roll, Beetroot Norwegian Salmon with Oscietra caviar, and Kaya Jam with Foie Gras, pickled kumquat, and a chilli macaron. Sweet lovers can indulge in the Ondeh-Ondeh Swiss Roll, Chocolate De L'Opera Tartlet, and the 24k Gold Banana Genoa Cake.

No high tea is complete without the moreish English Buttermilk Scones served with Devonshire Clotted Cream, Pandan Coconut Preserves, and Organic Rosewood Honey.

Heritage Royale Luxury Afternoon Tea is priced at $228++ per set (serves two) at Lobby Lounge located at Intercontinental Singapore, 80 Middle Road, Singapore 188966, 6338 7600. First seating, 1pm-3pm; Second seating, 3.30pm-5.30pm daily.

Whisper Room at COTU

The Whisper Room's debut high tea, Exploration of Japan High Tea, is a tribute to the country's most cherished seasonal flavours and ingredients, marrying Japanese elegance with a touch of New York glamour.

Nestled within the Centre Of The Universe (COTU) at Raffles Place, the experience is curated by Chef Alex Craciun to showcase regional delicacies and artistic flair.

Start with savoury standouts like Wagyu Tartare, a vibrant Chitose Cherry Tomato Tart with Whipped Goat's Cheese, and COTU's signature pressed Salmon Sushi.

For sweets, indulge in the Matcha & Chitose Strawberry Roll, Okinawa Crème Caramel, and Passionfruit Cheesecake, finishing with Mikan Orange Madeleines glazed with dark chocolate.

Enhance the afternoon with cocktails designed to complement the menu, such as The Nashi, Chitose High, or the Tokyo-inspired People's Drink; each offering a balanced flavour profile that completes this refined high tea journey.

The Exploration of Japan High Tea is priced at $68++ per person at The Whisper Room, located at COTU at CapitaGreen, Raffles Place, Levels 38 & 39, 138 Market Street, Singapore 048946, 9621 4141. Available Tuesday to Friday from 1.30pm-4.30pm.

Wolfgang Steakhouse

A New York-style high tea awaits at Wolfgang's Steakhouse in Robertson Quay, where classic American favourites are served in a luxurious riverside setting.

The experience begins with indulgent savouries such as Shrimp Cocktail, Beef and Mustard Crostini, Lobster Brioche, Prosciutto with Melon, and a bite-sized Cheese Burger Slider — each bringing its own rich, comforting note.

The sweet selection is equally decadent. Expect a silky New York-style Cheesecake, a luscious Chocolate Mousse Tart, buttery Pecan Pie, dainty Macarons, and creamy Panna Cotta. To elevate your afternoon, choose from an elegant list of handcrafted cocktails like the floral-forward Elderflower Spritz or the fruity Strawberry Bellini.

Non-drinkers will enjoy mocktail favourites such as The Misty Grove, Black Tea Granny, and Afternoon Blush. Each crafted with thoughtful layers of flavour to round out the indulgent experience.

Wolfgang's Steakhouse Afternoon Tea is priced at $88++ per person, at 1 Nanson Road #02-01, Intercontinental Singapore Robertson Quay, Singapore 238909, 6887 5885. Available daily from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

Cafe Oriental

Enjoy a gastronomic adventure inspired by the culinary diversity of Asia with the Oriental High Tea at Cafe Oriental, paired with a glass of prosecco or sparkling wine.

Indulge in a selection of popular savoury treats such as Nasi Lemak Sushi, Cafe Oriental Hainanese Chicken Rice, Spicy Curry Chicken, Golden Collagen Seafood Pao Fan, Silk Road Kitchen's Ma Po Tofu and Laksa Prawn.

Pair those with sweet temptations such as Cendol Panna Cotta, Mango Ice Kacang Bingsu and D24 Durian Cream Puff. From the iconic ice kacang to the favourite pulut hitam, each sweet treat is a celebration of Singapore's rich dessert heritage.

Complete the experience with a glass of Falceri Prosecco, Casali 1900 Malvasia Dolce Italian Sparkling Wine, or the refreshing non-alcoholic Saicho Sparkling Tea, along with free-flowing traditional local coffees or teas.

Oriental High Tea priced at $78++ (for two pax) is at Amara Hotel located at 165 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088539, 6879 2555. Available daily from 2pm-5pm. A 2-day advance reservation is required.

Madison's x Old Chang Kee

Celebrate SG60 with local flavours and an Old Chang Kee collaboration at Madison's, Pullman Singapore Hill Street's American diner-style restaurant. Their afternoon tea, titled A Taste of Heritage Awaits, presents a creative fusion of nostalgic Singaporean favourites and modern touches, all enhanced with Old Chang Kee's signature flair.

On the menu are sweets like Ondeh Ondeh Cake, Gula Melaka Mousse, Mango Pudding with Sago Pomelo, and Pandan Scones with kaya and whipped cream.

Savoury items include Confit Chicken Brioche, Mini Pullman Style Rojak, Old Chang Kee Curry Potato Puff, Sardine Puff, and Laksa Shrimp Vol Au Vent with caviar. The set includes regular coffee and tea, with optional upgrades to Nespresso Kopi C or premium Teh Tarik.

A Taste of Heritage Awaits: Madison's x Old Chang Kee Afternoon Tea Special is priced at $88++ (for two pax), located at Pullman Singapore Hill Street, 1 Hill Street, Singapore 179949, 6019 7888. Available from Mondays to Saturdays, 2pm to 4pm and 4pm to 6pm.

Atlas

Step into the opulent art deco surrounds of Parkview Square and indulge in the Atlas Afternoon Tea. Served on an elegant rose-gold tier stand, this high tea experience blends timeless European charm with culinary finesse.

Savouries include Coronation Egg on brioche, Lobster on crystal bread, and Tomato Basil Arancini Gougère. On the sweeter end, expect Canele de Bordeaux, Cinnamon Streusel, Popcorn Cream Cones, and Pistachio Amaretti Bonbons; plus the ever-necessary Scones with jam and clotted cream. Vegetarian and gluten-free menus are also available.

For an elevated finish, opt for the Atlas Suite: a flight of three petite martinis featuring house signatures like the Atlas Martini and Espresso Martini.

Atlas Afternoon Tea is priced at $68++ per person at 600 North Bridge Road, Parkview Square, Singapore 188778, 6396 4466. Available Monday - Saturday at 3pm, 3.30pm & 4pm. 24 hoursʼ notice required for reservations.

L'Éclair Pâtisserie

As Singapore's first eclair specialty shop, L'eclair Pâtisserie invites guests to enjoy not just pastries but a whimsical culinary journey. It offers two afternoon tea experiences that reimagine traditional high tea with a modern, playful flair.

The Merry-Go-Delice Afternoon Tea is beautifully served on a custom-designed merry-go-round stand, conjuring the nostalgia of childhood rides with the elegance of French patisserie.

The set includes five mini eclairs in seasonal flavours, two pairs of scones, and a rotating selection of delicate canapes.

Expect delights like Mini Croque Monsieur, Mushroom Vol-au-Vents, Caviar Blinis, Filo Brie Bites, and Savoury Scones, each meticulously crafted. For those who prefer a classic three-tier presentation, L'Experience (S$48 nett for two pax) is a visual and gastronomic treat.

It features four airy Chouquettes, two buttery Scones, two Financiers, four petite Madeleines, three regular-sized eclairs, and a choice of beverages. Both experiences showcase L'eclair's signature fusion of artful presentation and bold, refined flavours.

The Merry-Go-Delice Afternoon Tea menu is priced at $78 nett (for two pax), at Singapore Shopping Centre, Singapore 239924, 6635 7909. Available daily at 11.30am, 1.30pm or 3pm.

Opus Bar & Grill

Available every Saturday, the Local High Tea at Opus Bar and Grill pays homage to Singapore's multicultural cuisine with its high tea semi-buffet experience, offering an array of locally inspired delights and elevated hawker favourites.

Dig into eight curated stations, including a Salad Bar, a DIY live-action station serving freshly prepared popiah, kueh pie tee, XO fried carrot cake, and chicken satay.

Classic Western favourites are also reimagined with local flavours, such as the Curry Beef Marmalade Slider and Sambal Seafood Pizza. Select one main course from a curated selection of elevated hawker-inspired dishes, such as the Singapore Laksa with rock lobster, Briyani with Mutton Curry, Three Treasure Beef Noodle Soup, or Bak Kut Teh.

For sweets, feast on D9 Cakery specials such as the signature Blueberry Cheesecake, Summer Strawberry Verbena Tart, and Pandan Gula Melaka Pound Cake.

Local High Tea is priced at $58++ per adult and $29++ per child (aged six to 12) at voco Orchard Singapore located at 581 Orchard Road, Singapore 238883, 6730 3390. Available every Saturday from 12pm-3pm.

Sky22

The newly reopened Sky22 at Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena unveils an elevated afternoon tea experience with High Tea for Two, a debut afternoon tea with a rotating monthly theme.

Curated by Head Chef Chris Lee, each month's changing menu ensures that every afternoon tea visit will be different from the last, with new flavours and inspirations. March celebrates the vibrant essence of berries, while April celebrates liqueur, and May shines the spotlight on tea.

Savoury treats can include the likes of flaky Cornish pie or an indulgent Chicken Pie enriched with a luxurious morel cream; Smoked Salmon Tea Sandwich; Kuih Pie Tee reimagined with caprese and crowned with balsamic caviar; as well as Bruschetta-style creation, featuring thin, crisp bread adorned with fragrant goat cheese, honey, and fig.

On the sweet side, think of the likes of Strawberry Lychee and Basil Mousse; bite-sized Cheesecake; Madeleines, and perfect scones served with a lush berry jam and silky Chantilly cream.

High Tea for Two is priced at $48++ (for two pax) at Sky22 located at Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena at 99 Irrawaddy Road, Level 22, Singapore 329568, 6250 0303. Available daily from 3pm-5pm.

Closing with a Cuppa

Whether you're drawn to traditional elegance, cultural flavours, or whimsical presentations, Singapore's high tea scene offers a rich variety of experiences to suit every palate and occasion.

From heritage hotels to modern patisseries and rooftop lounges, these curated selections invite you to slow down and savour the art of indulgence.

So, gather your tea-loving friends, make those reservations, and treat yourself to the delightful ritual of high tea because in this city, every afternoon deserves a touch of luxury.

