PM Wong says PAP expected to do 'heavy lifting' in Parliament for opposition parties who want 'more seats, but not more responsibility'

Who do you believe can secure a brighter future for you and your children?

This is one of the many questions Prime Minister Lawrence Wong posed to Singaporeans during the People's Action Party's (PAP) final party political broadcast on Thursday (May 1).

The 52-year-old, who is the party's secretary-general, added: "I believe all of us want Singapore to continue to succeed. We want to reach greater heights. We want a better future for ourselves and the next generation.

"The question is: how do we get there? All the opposition parties say this is the PAP's job. The PAP will form the government. The PAP will do the heavy lifting."



PM Wong continued: "They only want more seats in Parliament to have more alternative voices. More seats, but not more responsibility."

Opposition parties offer all sorts of sweet deals, he said. "They even outbid one another - if one party offers something, another will offer something bigger. They make these promises freely because they don't have to bear the responsibility of delivering what they propose."

PM Wong is also leading PAP's Marsiling-Yew Tee team - consisting of incumbents Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, Mayor of North West District Alex Yam and Hany Soh - against the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP).

SDP is fielding party stalwart Jufri Salim, alternative news site founder Wake Up Singapore Ariffin Sha, theatre director Alec Tok and Dr Gigene Wong.

[[nid:717517]]

'A serious challenge'

PM Wong also highlighted a point he made earlier on in the campaign.

"Each opposition party alone may not have enough candidates to form a government. But when you add them up, the numbers are not small. They present a serious challenge," he said

"That’s why, from the start, I said this was going to be a tough election."

At a press conference with fellow PAP members Masagos Zulkifli, Chan Chun Sing and Indranee Rajah on April 23, he had remarked how he expects this year's General Election to be a "tough contest".

Later during the broadcast, PM Wong added that a vote for an opposition party "is not a free vote for more alternative voices in Parliament" and doing so will "weaken the PAP team" while Singapore is facing growing challenges.

"There are real consequences. It could mean the loss of three to four cabinet ministers immediately. It could mean the loss of new candidates who could grow into your future leaders," he said.



"So I say to you tonight: if you believe, in your heart of hearts, that the PAP is still the best party to govern Singapore through these uncertain times, then please vote for us."

Today is the last day of campaigning for all political parties in Singapore. Polling Day will be held on May 3.

During the 2020 General Elections, PAP won 83 seats while WP secured the remaining 10.

[[nid:717549]]

For our GE2025 microsite, visit here.

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.