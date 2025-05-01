Let's choose unity over division, integrity over half truths: PM Wong in PAP's final rally speech

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has promised that he and his team would focus on what matters the most, such as solving problems, improving lives and taking Singapore forward.

In the final People's Action Party's (PAP) rally at Yusof Ishak Secondary School on Thursday (May 1) for Punggol GRC, PM Wong, who is also the secretary-general of the party, asked Singaporeans if they want "more politics" or "real solutions".

"Do we want a country where everything is turned into a fight, divided by anger, or do we want a country where we can find common ground, lift each other up and move forward as one?

"I say, let's choose unity over division. Let's choose integrity over half truths. Let's choose action over posturing. Let's choose Singapore and build our future together."

He advised Singaporeans to "calm down" and consider their options.

"If you truly believe that the PAP is still the best party for Singapore in these uncertain times, then stand with us," he said. "Support me and my team. Vote for the PAP."

He also said: "This election is not just about who wins more seats. Your vote is a vote of what we believe in, who we want to be, what kind of Singapore we want."

Voting in opposition weakens ability to serve: PM Wong

In his 43-minute speech, he reiterated the message that losing key ministers in this election will weaken the Government's ability to serve Singaporeans.

PM Wong was addressing opposition's claims that it may not be the case.

Workers' Party secretary-general Pritam Singh had called it a "weak argument", highlighting how the foreign ministry didn't "lose its bearings" when George Yeo and his team lost the Aljunied GRC in the 2011 General Election to the Workers' Party.

Singapore Democratic Party's Ariffin Sha also weighed in on this, claiming that PM Wong's message was tantamount to "holding Singaporeans hostage", arguing that Singapore's strength lies in its people and its civil service.

The Prime Minister said that four members of his team have already stepped down, namely former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam who became President, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

"If I lose another four (ministers) in this election, that's eight ministers," he said.

"The opposition says don't worry, the Workers' Party team can do the same job at a cheaper price. But you know that cannot be true."

Ministers have to accrue years of policy making, experience, ground engagements as well as building personal relationships with foreign counterparts, and these take time, PM Wong explained.

"How would any new backbencher be able to come in immediately and do the work at the same level? It's not possible."

Bringing up the analogy of a football team, he admitted that a team can have substitutes even if they lose four players.

However, an eight-member gap would be difficult to fill, and even with good substitutes or "super-subs", the team will not function at the same level, he said.

Addressing voters in Punggol, he stressed that stakes are high and that voters ought to consider their votes seriously.

PM Wong explained: "If you vote for the opposition, sure, you will get more alternative voices in Parliament, but you will also weaken me and my team. You will weaken our ability to serve you, and ultimately, you will weaken ourselves... at a time when Singapore is facing a very serious and growing challenge."

Voting for the PAP will give Singaporeans a "dedicated and experienced team" that is willing to serve.

"They will represent you and importantly, you will have capable leaders in Government who will help steer Singapore safely through this storm and take our country forward."

He also highlighted the policies that his team have implemented over the past year in sectors such as education, healthcare and housing, stressing that they can go further with the trust and support of the people.

Comparisons to Lee Kuan Yew

Reflecting on his year as Prime Minister and six months as leader of the PAP, he said one of the opposition parties has compared him with Singapore's founding father, the late Lee Kuan Yew, saying that "standards have dropped".

"I kind of laughed, because who in Singapore is like Lee Kuan Yew? There is only one Lee Kuan Yew, no other," PM Wong said.

He said that he doesn't compare himself to Lee, adding that he is "his own person".

But even Lee had a team to work with, and so does he, PM Wong added.

"I need a team to work with, to work with all of you, to work for you, and to take Singapore forward."

'We don't just offer sweet and easy promises'

PM Wong admitted that the PAP is not a perfect party and that they do make mistakes.

"But we have always been upfront with you," he said. "We own up, we learn, we improve through it all, and every step of the way, we put Singaporeans at the centre of everything we do.

"We don't just take the easy road. We don't just offer sweet and easy promises. We are prepared to take the hard road, so long as it is the right and responsible thing to do."

Although they cannot promise to solve every problem, he promised that he and his team will "walk with you, fight for you" and never give up on Singaporeans.

"We will always do right by Singapore and Singaporeans. So if you give me and my team your support and trust, we will serve you with all our hearts."

After the speech, PM Wong also uploaded a video to social media, where he said: "I’ve only just begun and I hope to do more with all of you. I will redouble my efforts to engage and listen, to open up space for your diverse aspirations to be fulfilled and to make Singapore a better, fairer and more inclusive home for all."

DPM Gan is Punggol's 'Taskforce Man'

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, who also made a last-minute pitch to Punggol residents, said he has embraced his moniker of "Taskforce Man".

"Yes, I am Taskforce Man for Punggol," he said to the applause of the crowd, adding that he has many tasks to fulfill.

But none of these tasks are more important than serving people.

Explaining that he has been in politics for over 25 years, he shared: "My first priority has always been my residents. I can only be a minister if I am an MP, so being your MP is my first priority."

He added: "I am here in Punggol, and I am here to stay."

DPM Gan said, if elected, he hopes to build upon the work of Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean as well as the current Punggol team, which he can only do with votes from Punggol residents.

"For as long as I am here, I will serve with all that I have," he promised. "I hope to win your trust. Please give my team and I the opportunity to work for you, and to work with you."

Others who spoke during the rally include Punggol GRC candidates Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Digital Development and Information Janil Puthucheary, Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling, and Yeo Wan Ling.

Also present were Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, Pasir Ris-Changi GRC candidate and Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah, Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC candidate and Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad and former Manpower minister Lim Swee Say.

Indranee, Zaqy and Lim also delivered speeches at the rally, making a case for the PAP's Punggol GRC team.

[[nid:717538]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com