Star Awards 2026: Luo Yunxi and Hsieh Ying-xuan join presenter lineup

Chinese star Luo Yunxi and Taiwanese award-winning actress Hsieh Ying-xuan will be presenting awards at the Star Awards 2026 on April 19.

Yunxi will also take the stage for a special performance, Mediacorp announced in a statement today.

Both of them will join the lineup of international award presenters, including Hong Kong stars Julian Cheung, Ada Choi, Bowie Lam, as well as Taiwanese host Kevin Tsai, actor Jasper Liu and producer Angie Chai.

Other local presenters include veteran actors Chen Shucheng, Richard Low and Zhu Houren, as well as songwriters Lee Si Song and Lee Wei Song.

Yunxi, who is an actor and singer, is known for his role as deity Run Yu in Chinese xianxia drama Ashes of Love (2018), domineering CEO in romantic-comedy drama Love Is Sweet (2020) and demon lord Tantai Jin in xianxia drama Till The End of The Moon (2023).

The 37-year-old most recently starred in wuxia drama Whispers of Fate and thriller-mystery series The Truth Within, both of which were aired in 2025.

Ying-xuan, 46, is best known for her work on big and small screens, such as Taiwanese romantic-comedy film Dear Ex (2018), for which she won Best Actress at the 55th Golden Horse Awards, and melodrama TV series Heaven on the Fourth Floor (2021), for which she bagged Best Actress at the 57th Golden Bell Awards.

The event - hosted by Guo Liang, Zhang Zetong and Cheryl Chou - will be held on April 19 at The Theatre at Mediacorp.

Viewers can catch the Star Awards 2026 live via:

3.30pm to 10pm: Backstage Live show on meWatch and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel

5pm to 6.30pm: Walk of Fame on Channel 8, Channel U, Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel

7pm to 10pm: Star Awards 2026 award ceremony on Channel 8, Channel U, Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com