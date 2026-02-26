Star Awards 2026 to take place on April 19, drama Emerald Hill and cast score 17 nominations

Star Awards 2026, now in its 31st edition, will be presented on April 19 at The Theatre at Mediacorp, the broadcaster announced in a press release today (Feb 26).

Local period drama Emerald Hill — The Little Nyonya Story and the cast scored 17 nominations across the 19 categories.

The series is nominated for Best Drama Serial, while its reality travelogue show Emerald Hill — Our Hillside Moments is nominated for Best Entertainment Programme.

Romeo Tan is up for Best Actor, competing with Chen Hanwei (The Gift of Time), Desmond Tan (Devil Behind The Gate), Richie Koh (Another Wok of Life) and Xu Bin (Fixing Fate).

In the Best Actress category, Emerald Hill actresses Jesseca Liu, Chantalle Ng and Tasha Low, are nominated together with Cheryl Chou (Perfectly Imperfect) and Hong Ling (The Spirit Hunter).

Tyler Ten and Zhang Zetong are also nominated for Best Supporting Actor together with Andie Chen (Fixing Fate), James Seah (Another Wok of Life) and Jeremy Chan (Another Wok of Life).

Chen Liping, Dawn Yeoh and Jojo Goh are up against Cynthia Koh (I Believe I Can Fly) and Xiang Yun (The Gift of Time) for the Best Supporting Actress award.

Zhu Zeliang is nominated for Best Rising Star with Cai Chengjun, Gladys Bay, Gladys Ng and Tan Ting Fong.

Child actors Asher Tay, Charlotte Yue, Ayden Chew and Ivory Chia, who acted as the young lead characters in Emerald Hill, are up for the Young Talent Award, together with Alfred Ong (Devil Behind The Gate).

The series' theme song Echoes of Petals, sung by local singer Kit Chan, is also nominated for Best Original Song.

The awards ceremony this year will also introduce the new Best Microdrama award, to recognise Mediacorp's first year in presenting series in bite-sized, mobile-first format.

The five microdramas nominated are Falling For The CEO's Son, I Became A Miracle Doctor in Kampong, Love Revenge, Who Did My Ah Ma Kill and Woke Up In The 60s In My Grandma's Apron.

Other awards to be presented that night include Best Infotainment Programme, Best Short-form Entertainment Programme, Best Radio Programme, Best Programme Host, Best Audio Personality, Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes, Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes, Most Popular Rising Star and All-time Favourite Artiste Award.

Voting for Best Original Song and the Popularity Awards will begin in March.

Local actor Xie Shaoguang, who returned to showbiz last year after two decades for the drama A Gift of Time, thanked his fans for their support despite not being nominated Best Actor.

The 64-year-old wrote in an Instagram post today: "I am always grateful for the encouragement and recognition that Star Awards gave to my acting career...

"Although I met the audience again last year through the role of Lim Huoyan, I am actually half-retired, and I hope the spotlight will be given more to the active and talented actors, so that they have more opportunities to shine," he added.

Ferlyn Wong, who plays Zhang Anya/ Zhou Hongyu in Emerald Hill, congratulated the drama team on their nominations, despite not being nominated.

On April 19, the Backstage Live show will be shown from 3.30pm to 10pm, Walk of Fame from 5pm to 6pm and the awards ceremony from 7pm to 10pm.

Backstage Live will air on Mewatch and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel, while Walk of Fame and the awards show will air on Channel 8, Channel U, Mewatch and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel.

