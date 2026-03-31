Star Awards 2026: Julian Cheung, Ada Choi, Bowie Lam, Kevin Tsai, Jasper Liu to attend

Regional stars will be presenting the trophies at the annual Star Awards this year.

In a press release today (March 31), local broadcaster Mediacorp announced that Hong Kong stars Julian Cheung, Ada Choi and Bowie Lam, as well as Taiwanese host Kevin Tsai and actor Jasper Liu, will be joining the lineup of award presenters.

The other presenters include local veteran actors Chen Shucheng, Richard Low and Zhu Houren.

Taiwanese producer Angie Chai, local music producer Billy Koh and local songwriters Lee Si Song and Lee Wei Song will also be present.

Now in its 31st edition, the event - hosted by Guo Liang, Zhang Zetong and Cheryl Chou - will be held on April 19 at The Theatre at Mediacorp.

The awards ceremony this year will introduce the new Best Microdrama award, to recognise Mediacorp's first year in presenting series in bite-sized, mobile-first format.

The five microdramas nominated are Falling For The CEO's Son, I Became A Miracle Doctor in Kampong, Love Revenge, Who Did My Ah Ma Kill and Woke Up In The 60s In My Grandma's Apron.

Besides the individual actor/actress awards, other accolades to be presented that night include Best Infotainment Programme, Best Short-form Entertainment Programme, Best Radio Programme, Best Programme Host, Best Audio Personality, Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes, Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes, Most Popular Rising Star and All-time Favourite Artiste Award.

It was previously announced that local period drama Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story and the cast scored the most nominations: 17 across the 19 categories.

On April 19, the Backstage Live show will be shown from 3.30pm to 10pm, Walk of Fame from 5pm to 6pm and the awards ceremony from 7pm to 10pm.

Backstage Live will air on Mewatch and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel, while Walk of Fame and the awards show will air on Channel 8, Channel U, Mewatch and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com

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