Jay Chou's Phantaci Be@rbrick, Fann Wong's Moschino bag and more on sale for charity

Fans of local celebrities and those looking for a good deal are in for a treat with this new pop-up store.

Multiple pre-loved items from stars including Fann Wong, Christopher Lee, Jesseca Liu, Jeremy Chan, Rebecca Lim and Ayden Sng will soon be available for purchase at a shop operated by Desmond Tan, Carrie Wong, Hazelle Teo and Lee Teng for their new reality show #Mind Our Business.

AsiaOne was at their shop in Pearl's Hill Terrace yesterday (Sept 30) and Desmond, who is the chief logistic officer in the business, shared that all proceeds from the items sold will go to the Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund.

"We chose to work with them because we feel that it is very meaningful," the 38-year-old said.

The fund provides persons with disabilities with opportunities to actively contribute to society and lead socially integrated lives through financial aid and supporting their aspirations.

The four said they had to plan their business from scratch, from contacting their celebrity friends for item donation to labelling and determining the price.

Host Lee Teng added that this is his first time filming a reality show and radio DJ-host Hazelle shared a tidbit of their experience.

"Lee Teng and I kept having NGs (no-good takes) because we are so used to talking and looking at the cameras and were told by the production crew to stop doing that," the 30-year-old said.

While the items at the store once belonged to the artistes, Carrie, the visuals manager, emphasised that they are not unwanted goods.

"Please don't think we are selling things that people don't want. In fact, a lot of the clothes are of good quality and look good together. We are just finding new owners for it," the 30-year-old explained.

Lee Teng, who is the store manager, also pointed out that there are multiple items contributed by the celebrities that are brand new or had only been worn a couple of times.

They showed us some interesting pieces, such as Fann's Moschino handbag, which resembles the Black Small Biker bag.

Lee Teng, 40, believed it was originally sold at a four-figure sum, but it's priced at $999 at their shop.

Hazelle, who is the chief finance officer, shared a bunny plushie donated by Rebecca which belonged to her son.

"Rebecca said that she wishes to take this opportunity for her baby to do charity too. I think this is super impactful, because she wants to achieve and accumulate good karma for the baby. I asked her if she is really okay to let it go and she said yes," she explained.

Desmond received a pair of Nike Air Force 1 contributed by Jeremy, whom he has maintained a close friendship with after filming local drama All That Glitters last year.

What's unique about the pair of sneakers is that they have the initials of Jeremy and his actress wife Jesseca embroidered at the back.

"He is really giving up something that he treasures. I asked him and he said he is okay to do it for charity. Jesseca also told me later that if no one buys it in the end, Jeremy would," he laughed.

Lee Teng also pointed our attention to a set of Be@rbrick figurines he received from Malaysian YouTubers Jeff and Inthira.

"Both of them especially came to Singapore to donate it to us. It is a limited edition set by Jay Chou. From what I understand, it was given to them by Jay himself… Both of them felt that it would be meaningful and valuable to contribute to a better cause," he explained.

This collection was released by Jay's streetwear brand Phantaci last March to mark the 17th anniversary of his brand.

Besides contributions from the celebrities, the four of them also included many of their own items.

Carrie, who gave up a pair of beige Adidas Yeezy sneakers, told us: "I actually love this pair of sneakers, but I can't fit in them! I bought them online but I didn't know then that the cutting was different, so when I received the shoes, I realised they were too small for me and only wore them once.

"But the thing is, even though they are not in my size, I was reluctant to part with them, so I kept them at home. I think this is a good opportunity for me to give up my treasure. Rather than keep them at home, I might as well use them for charity and find a more suitable owner."

Actress Tay Ying and her chef boyfriend Wu Sihan were also at the shop and contributed a Be@rbrick figurine, among others, to the collection of pre-loved items.

Lee Teng said that the items in their shop are priced at a "reasonable value" and they "want everyone who comes here to be able to bring something home."

"The motto of our shop is, 'There's something for everyone'," Hazelle shared.

AsiaOne also saw apparel, accessories, shoes, bags and others contributed by celebrities Mark Lee, Kym Ng, Dennis Chew, Sheila Sim, Ben Yeo, Chantalle Ng, Tyler Ten, Sonia Chew, Kenneth Chung, Jeff Goh, Lawrence Wong and Jaime Teo. Prices start from $15.

The shop, which is located at 195 Pearl's Hill Terrace, #02-45, will operate this Sunday from 3pm to 7pm and on selected days.

Operating days: Oct 8, 12, 13, 15, 19, 20, 26 and 27 as well as Nov 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24

Time: 1pm to 7pm

A grand bazaar will be held on Dec 1 from 10.30am to 5.30pm.

#Mind Our Business will premiere on April 22 next year at 8pm on Channel 8 and will also be available on demand for free on Mewatch the same day.

