Jaycee Chan appears with dad Jackie in Singapore

Jaycee Chan was in Singapore with his superstar father Jackie while the latter visited Pei Chun Primary School at the invitation of Lim Family Foundation on July 7.

The 43-year-old Chinese actor-singer reposted an Instagram Story by Kiat Lim, the son of Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim, on July 8 with the caption: "Thank you Uncle Peter. Thank you Kiat."

Lim Family Foundation is a philanthropic organisation led by Lim and his son, who are both businessmen.

In the photo, 72-year-old Jackie and Jaycee held up jerseys bearing their names and birth years as they took photos with the two Lims.

Jackie received a warm welcome from more than 900 students and teachers at Pei Chun Public School on July 7 morning.

Besides engaging with the school's young wushu community and scholars from the Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship, the martial arts star also viewed wushu, lion and dragon dance performances by the students.

During his visit, Jackie encouraged students to work hard in their studies and be helpful towards others through small deeds before helping others when they have grown up and are capable of doing so.

Jaycee has stayed mostly out of the limelight after his arrest in 2014 in Beijing for marijuana use and was sentenced to six months' jail and fined 2,000 yuan (S$380). Jackie said then that he wouldn't use his connections to lighten his son's sentence.

When Jackie was promoting his film Unexpected Family China in December 2025, he said: "As I grew older, I learnt to let go of a lot of things and change. In the past, I would scold my son whenever I saw him. I didn't have any nice things to say about him whenever I spoke about him on TV.

"Later, I realised I was wrong, and this shouldn't be how we educate our children. I should have given him freedom to be creative. He was afraid to see me; I used to scold him that he should have called me on regular days instead of calling once a year to wish me a happy birthday.

"I thought I was being cool, but since then, I didn't receive any calls from him anymore."

Jackie and Jaycee's relationship seemed to have improved over the years from 2015 as they were spotted spending time in various cities around the world.

In August 2025, a Xiaohongshu netizen saw both of them in Switzerland together when Jackie was there to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 78th Locarno Film Festival.

They wrote in the caption of the post: "I was just sitting on a bench by the lake when I saw Jackie. The one beside him in a black cap is Jaycee, I didn't manage to capture a picture!"

A netizen on Chinese social media also spotted Jackie and Jaycee at Huizhou's Dongpo Memorial Hall this April, where they looked to be engaging in a conversation.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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