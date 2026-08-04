Former actress Jazreel Low to open restaurant at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park

Former actress Jazreel Low is opening a new restaurant.

The 60-year-old, who owns Aramsa ~ The Garden Spa in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, is opening Shared Table there as well.

In an Instagram post on Aug 1, Jazreel announced that the restaurant will be opening soon and is currently hiring.

An image in the post said it is a "wellness-driven food and beverage concept designed to complement the natural setting of Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park through mindful nourishment and community connection".

She previously owned the Japanese restaurant ToriYard located at the same park but it's permanently closed.

In a 2018 interview with 8Days, Jazreel said out of all the businesses she has owned which included a bridal shop, running the spa was the most challenging.

"It's labour intensive. There are manpower shortages in F&B as well, but it's harder to train spa therapists. It's something that nobody wants to do in Singapore 'cos it's tough work. Expectations from customers are high, too. Singaporeans are very well travelled so you can't fool them," she said.

Jazreel was the second runner-up at the inaugural Star Awards 1988, behind Aileen Tan and winner Zoe Tay.

The trio acted in the drama series My Fair Ladies that same year, and Jazreel reportedly quit acting full-time in 1994.

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