'Jazreel, where are you?' Zoe Tay and Aileen Tan reminisce about their debut during Jeff Ng's performance

A birthday party for their celebrity friends got Zoe Tay and Aileen Tan reminiscing about their showbiz debut.

The two gathered at a restaurant on June 26 to celebrate Jin Yinji and Pan Lingling’s birthdays.

Local singer Jeff Ng, also known as the Cathay busker, was performing during the dinner service.

In a series of Instagram Stories by Zoe, 56, Jeff could be seen performing some songs, one of which led Zoe and Aileen, 57, reminiscing about the early days of their career.

“I remember when we debuted in 1988 and were filming My Fair Ladies, we would sing this Dave Wang song Yi Chang You Xi Yi Chang Meng every day while on the van going out to film,” wrote Zoe, adding a video of herself and Aileen singing along.

“Jazreel, do you remember? Our memories.”

Zoe also thanked Jeff in the same Story: “Thank you for singing this song from our memories. It's so meaningful. A lot of beautiful memories came to mind.”

Zoe, Aileen and Jazreel Low were the top three winners of the inaugural Star Search 1988, and the trio acted in the drama series My Fair Ladies that same year.

Zoe ended her series of posts playfully: “Jazreel, where are you?”

While she and Aileen are still active in showbiz, Jazreel, 58, is the CEO of Aramsa Spa.

[[nid:691561]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.