Chew Chor Meng opening second kopitiam at Bidadari

In an Instagram video posted yesterday (June 27), local actor Chew Chor Meng, who co-owns Tam Chiak Kopitiam with DJ-host Dennis Chew and food blogger Miss Tam Chiak, shared that he will be opening a second outlet.

In the short clip, Chor Meng, 55, pretends to wipe down a cup with a napkin.

He comically looks at the napkin in shock before showing what’s written on it: “Second Kopitiam coming!”

“The second Tam Chiak Kopitiam will open end-August at Blk 212 Bidadari Park Drive. Come and support us,” he said.

Located in Hougang, the first coffee shop opened in July last year and reportedly had 10 stalls at the time.

One of them, named Oppa Kitchen — now permanently closed according to Google — was owned by local singer Hong Junyang, who commented on Chor Meng’s announcement post to show his support.

Netizens congratulated the latter, with one requesting that he opens a branch in Tampines North.

Earlier this month, local actor Peter Yu announced that he, together with influencer Simonboy and their business partner Winson Ng, are planning a second outlet for their Singabola Chicken Rice stall, which will be at a coffee shop at Choa Chu Kang Community Center.

The first stall is at Canberra 1001 Yishun Industrial Park A.

