Jeanette Aw receives Kyoto cookies with 1-year waitlist just a day before leaving Japan: 'The timing couldn't have been more perfect'

When you hear of food that comes with a long waiting list, you may think of Michelin-starred restaurants - but what about a humble cookie?

Jeanette Aw posted a photo of the famed Western-style confectionary store Murakami Kaishindo on her Instagram Story today (Feb 7) and wrote: "Last year, I went to Kyoto and came across this cute biscuit shop.

"They have a one-year waitlist. And I thought I'd be in Japan the following year anyway, so I placed an order."

Established in 1907, Murakami Kaishindo is the oldest confectionary shop in Kyoto and is renowned for its Russian cakes, described as an "old-fashioned type of cookie that has a softer texture than regular cookies, and comes topped with jam or jelly". They also sell madeleines, dacquoise and more.

Jeanette shared in her Instagram Story that her delivery was scheduled for February 2024 with "no specific date given" but thankfully, she received it the day before her flight back to Singapore.

"The timing couldn't have been more perfect," the 44-year-old added.

Jeanette's next Instagram Story shows her opening the carefully-wrapped box, while the text reads: "So word has it that they baked for royalty, which explains the one-year waitlist."

She also shared a video of the assortment of cookies inside which made her "feel like royalty already".

Jeanette was in Japan over the last few weeks to see the opening of her patisserie pop-up in Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka over the Valentine's season.

[[nid:670160]]

While the Japanese loved her goodies — making Jeanette feel "a little emotional" when her Once Upon A Time confectioneries sold out in Nagoya — her showbiz pals did too.

Actor couple Joanne Peh and Qi Yuwu were holidaying in Tokyo when they decided to drop by Jeanette's Tokyo pop-up.

"Congratulations on the Once Upon A Time launch in Japan!" wrote Joanne, 40, on a video posted to her Instagram Story, adding that they got the bonbons as the fudge cakes were sold out.

Jeanette started her confectionary line Once Upon A Time in 2021. Last month, she announced a collaboration with chef Yeo Min, but their matcha and red bean madeleines and peach blossom pastry are already sold out.

Those who missed the preorders for those can look forward to her What The Fudge brownies returning after a year instead.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2_VxdMRZc1/[/embed]

[[nid:669191]]

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.