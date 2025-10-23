Jeff Satur, Faye Peraya, Zhou Yiran and more coming to Singapore in November for charity event

The month of November is going to be a star-studded one as more international celebrities are set to arrive on our shores.

Thai singer-actor Jeff Satur, Thai actress and ex-beauty queen Faye Peraya and Chinese actor Zhou Yiran will be attending the upcoming AFG x Weibo Cultural Night and Gala Dinner on Nov 16 at Marina Bay Sands.

The inaugural charity gala is held in partnership with Weibo and serves as the opening event for Singapore-based global advisory and media firm Alliance for Good's (AFG) ninth Business and Philanthropy Forum, happening from Nov 16 to 18.

It aims to champion philanthropic and social impact efforts, celebrating business and celebrity leaders who have made outstanding contributions.

Other artistes gracing the gala include Zheng Kai, Ren Jialun, Zhang Tian'ai, Tong Yao, Ci Sha and Christine Fan. Local sweethearts Fann Wong and Christopher Lee will also be in attendance.

In addition, there will be performances by Li Sidanni, Bambi Zhu, Samuel, Liu Yuxin and Wang Feifei.

More names will be announced.

Tickets to the celebrity charity gala start from US$1,000 (S$1,300) for individual seats, US$20,000 for full table bookings and US$58,800 for corporate sponsorships.

esther.lam@asiaone.com