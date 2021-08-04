Jennifer Aniston eats a single potato chip when she's stressed

Jennifer Aniston eats a single crisp when she's stressed.

The Morning Show actress knows it is "annoying" she has so much self-control when it comes to unhealthy foods and even if she's opened a bag of potato chips to ease her feelings, she still shows restraint.

Asked what she eats when she's stressed, she said: " A chip. Crunch, crunch, crunch."

And then asked to clarify if she means just a single one, she confirmed: "Usually. I'm good at that. I can have one M&M, one chip. I know, that's so annoying."

And the 52-year-old star always drinks in moderation and is never tempted by "exotic" cocktails.

Discussing her go-to drink, she told America's InStyle magazine: "A margarita - clean, no sugar - or a dirty martini. I only have two to three drinks, tops, and I don't do exotic.

"When someone asks, 'Would you like a cranberry-coconut-cucumber-spiced or hibiscus whatever?' No, I would not.

"But when I moved into my house, a few people got me tequilas of the month as housewarming gifts. I have a cellar of all kinds of spirits - you could come here and probably order anything you wanted to."

Meanwhile, Jennifer admitted the coronavirus pandemic gave her the opportunity to "reset" her life and she's now feeling much less anxious.

She said: "There was so much good and so much horror all happening at once.

"For me, the good was a big decompression and an inventory of, 'What's it all about?' You and I, we like to work and be busy. Being idle is not preferable. It was important for those who were willing to let it be a reset to slowdown, take all of this in, reassess, reevaluate, and excavate. Literally cleaning out crap that we don't need.

"My level of anxiety has gone down by eliminating the unnecessary sort of fat in life that I had thought was necessary. Also realising that you can't please everybody. And what good does that do if you're just little bits of yourself? Let's try to be the full all of who we are so we can come to the table."