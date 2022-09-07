Jennifer Lawrence suffered 2 miscarriages

Jennifer Lawrence suffered two miscarriages.

The Oscar-winner, 32, made the admission in her cover interview for October issue of Vogue magazine.

In the same chat, she revealed the gender and name of her new child publicly for the first time, saying she has a son named Cy named after one of her husband’s favourite painters.

The Silver Linings Playbook actress said she had her first miscarriage in her early 20s and had "100%" intended to get an abortion before she had a "miscarriage alone in Montreal".

When she was married and wanted a child, she added she also miscarried and had a D&C — a term for the surgical procedure for tissue being removed from the uterus.

She said it happened while she was filming climate change satire Don’t Look Up alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, which was released in December 2021.

Jennifer also told Vogue she found it difficult to fathom young women with limited options being forced into unwanted pregnancies.



Jennifer said: "I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant.



"Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy.



"But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes, 'What if I was forced to do this?'"



Jennifer, who shares her boy with her husband of three years Cooke Maroney, 38, said they decided on the name Cy after the post-war American painter Cy Twombly, who is one of her gallerist husband’s favourite artists.



She admitted to Vogue: "I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, 'Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I'll love him as much as my cat?'… the morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over.



"Like, now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere.



"Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, 'Awwww, preciousssss.…'"

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lawrence's TikTok algorithm is baby goats