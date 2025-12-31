Jennifer Lopez not ready to start dating again after divorce

Jennifer Lopez is not ready to start dating again after her divorce.

Although the 56-year-old star and former husband Ben Affleck, 53, officially ended their marriage almost one year ago, Jennifer is not dating yet and is happy to remain single for now.

A source told People: "It's all about work and the kids for her. She seems happy and content."

Jennifer shares 17-year-old twins Maximilian "Max" David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Jennifer and Ben ended their first engagement in 2004 and rekindled their romance in 2021.

They tied the knot in July 2022 and Jennifer filed for divorce two years after their second wedding ceremony in Georgia, listing April 26, 2024, as the date of their split.

Meanwhile, Jennifer - who has been married four times - insisted last year that she was enjoying single life after being in "different challenging situations" throughout the years.

She told Interview magazine: "Now I'm excited, when you say you're just going to be on your own. Yes, I'm not looking for anybody, because everything that I've done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I do when it's just me flying on my own .. what if I'm just free?"

Jennifer was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. She also got engaged to Alex Rodriguez in 2019 before they ended the relationship in 2021.

[[nid:723886]]