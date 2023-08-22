Jennifer Lopez reveals lyrics from new song about marriage to Ben Affleck to celebrate first wedding anniversary

Jennifer Lopez has poured her heart out over her marriage to Ben Affleck in new Dear Ben song lyrics.

The 54-year-old star marked a year since she tied the knot with the actor by sharing words from a new song called Dear Ben Pt. II, which she posted on her Instagram page to celebrate the couple's first wedding anniversary.

In the post, she wrote: "One year ago today… Dear Ben, Sitting here alone. Looking at my ring ring. Feeling overwhelmed. It makes me wanna sing sing. How did we end up here. Without a rewind. Oh my. This is my life."

The couple married in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas in July 2022 but followed it up with a glitzy wedding in Georgia on Aug 20 — the date Jennifer used to mark their anniversary.

Jennifer is believed to have written nine songs about Ben for her upcoming album This Is Me... Now.

The first Dear Ben track appeared on her 2002 album This Is Me... during the couple's first relationship which they broke off in 2004 before getting back together again 17 years later in 2021.

In the first song, Jennifer expressed her attraction to her then-fiance and called him a "manifestation of my dreams".

In the track, she sang: "You're perfect. I just can't control myself. I can't be with no one else. It seems I'm addicted to the way you like to touch me."

She added: "I write this song to let you know. That you will always be to me. My lust, my love, my man, my child, my friend, and my king."

Jennifer and Ben, 50, both have kids from previous relationships. Jennifer is mum to 15-year-old twins Elle and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony while Ben has Violet, 17, Seraphina 14, and Samuel, 10, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

