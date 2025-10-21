Jennifer Lopez's 1st husband Ojani Noa accuses her of cheating during their marriage

Jennifer Lopez's first husband Ojani Noa has accused her of cheating during their marriage.

Jennifer, 56, claimed on The Howard Stern Show last week that her former partners were "just not capable" of loving her but Ojani launched a scathing attack on his ex-wife on social media, accusing her of being unfaithful and prioritising her career over their marriage.

Ojani — who was married to the Kiss of the Spider Woman actress for 11 months between 1997 and 1998 — wrote in a post on Instagram: "Stop putting us down. Stop putting me down with your victim card. The problem is us. Not me. The problem is you. You're the one who couldn't keep it in your pants.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DP6h6MGk2mN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

"You have been 'loved' a few times. You have been married four times. And have had countless relationships in between. You've had good relationships... Me for example."

Ojani, 51, claimed that he moved out of the state to support her and left his family and job to care for her.

He wrote: "You chose fame and fortune and moving apart of our relationship.

"You decided to lie, to cheat on me and even though I stayed. I even tried to keep the marriage going and alive. You even begged me to stay because at the time you didn't want bad press caring more about you."

Ojani did not elaborate on the cheating claims but accused her of caring more about "the fast line of her career/stardom" than him.

He said: "I couldn't stay anymore and deal with the constant lying. That's why I left you. That's why I divorced you."

Ojani added: "Tell the truth for once. Let people know you are the problem. You should be embarrassed and ashamed of yourself."

Jennifer has been married on four occasions but explained to Howard that none of her relationships have felt "doomed from the beginning".

She said: "I live my life very out loud, even though I was in the public eye, and I wanted to share my life with someone.

"I want someone to be there when I'm having big important moments on the red carpet. I want someone to be there when I'm doing whatever, or when we're going to the store."

