Jeremy Renner drops Hawkeye first look, 2021 release date for Disney+ revealed

After the successful release of Loki, the next Marvel Cinematic Universe show due to take rise on Disney+ is Hawkeye. While the title speaks of one of the founding Avengers, Clint Barton played by Jeremy Renner, it will also be introducing a younger female archer to the MCU: Kate Bishop.

“[Kate is] a 22-year-old kid and she’s a big Hawkeye fan,” says Renner in an interview with EW. “She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her because she’s such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life.”

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

Originally created by Allen Heinberg and Jim Cheung, Kate Bishop first appeared in the 2000s in the pages of Young Avengers comics. During that time, Clint was dead and she then took up the Hawkeye mantle in his honour.

Eventually, the original archer got better comics and the pair has finally fought side-by-side in the popular Hawkeye solo comic created by Matt Fraction and David Aja that ran from 2012 to 2015. The series depicts the two Hawkeyes of different gender and generation honing each other about crime-fighting and life in general.

Since Kate’s debut in the comics, fans have been eager to see her make her debut in the MCU. Although there had been multiple theories of who it would have been, Marvel Studios finally announced her appearance as part of the Hawkeye show on Disney+ during 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con. And in 2020, the studio officially confirmed Hailee Steinfeld to play the young archer.

Just as how Clint mentors Kate in superheroics, Renner took it upon himself to welcome Steinfeld into the real world of MCU Filmmaking.

“That was always my role. Outside of acting in the thing, I was protecting her and giving her the CliffsNotes on how it goes with this kind of filmmaking: Green screen, superhero life, all that stuff,” Renner says.”I just wanted to protect her, because there’s a lot of physical stuff. She’s a wonderful actress, a wonderful human, and I can’t wait to see all the cool stuff that she’s able to do.”

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop along with Renner’s Clint Barton will finally be gracing our screens with the premiere of Hawkeye on Nov 24 on Disney+, where new episodes drop every Wednesday.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.