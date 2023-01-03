Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery for blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries after snow plough accident

Jeremy Renner has undergone surgery after a snow plough accident.

The 51-year-old actor was airlifted to hospital after the terrifying incident on New Year's Day while he was ploughing snow at his home near Mt Rose-Ski Tahoe following a storm the previous day.

In an update, his representative told People magazine: "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (Jan 2).

"He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

In the statement, his family thanked the medical staff as well as law enforcements and the fire and rescue team for their work, as well as the "love and support" from the actor's fans.

His representative continued: "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families.

"They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

His spokesperson previously revealed the actor was in a "critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while ploughing snow".

They added: "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

The Hawkeye actor previously revealed he is planning to build a fire station on the site of his property in the ski resort.

Asked a year ago about being a volunteer fire chief, he said: "I'm actually building a station at the house in Tahoe because it is a hot zone for fires...

"I work with the fire departments up there and they are pretty awesome.

"They are teaching me and helping me, and I still have to get some more hours in with them."

Jeremy admitted he enjoys being able to give back to the community.

He added: "Heck, you got the fire trucks — it gives me something to do."

ALSO READ: Park Seo-joon to play Prince Yan, husband of Brie Larson's Captain Marvel: Report