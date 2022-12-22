Jerry Bruckheimer says Margot Robbie's Pirates of the Caribbean movie still in development

Fans of Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad, The Wolf of Wall Street) were disappointed when the star herself revealed that her female-led Pirates of the Caribbean movie had been shelved.

The Birds of Prey star had commented that, despite working on the film for some time, Disney had made the decision not to go through with the film.

However, producer Jerry Bruckheimer (Black Hawk Down, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest) has set this ship sailing again by announcing that all might not be lost for the film, revealing that there has not been just one script in the works to expand the well-loved franchise, but two.

The Pirates franchise has been in a precarious position ever since the departure of Johnny Depp (Amazing Beasts and Where to Find Them, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Black Pearl) as Jack Sparrow, but Disney has no plans to permanently halt its continuation.

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, the producer stated, "I think we're getting very close on that one, too. We have a very good script. We developed two of them.

"The one with Margot Robbie and one with a younger cast. The Margot Robbie one needs a little more work. The younger cast one is close. Hopefully, we'll get both of them."

Bruckheimer understands Robbie's frustration that her Pirates film did not proceed first, though he is hopeful for steps forward once the Barbie star has a less-packed schedule.

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp denies Pirates of the Caribbean return

This article was first published in Geek Culture.