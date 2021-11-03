Jesseca Liu had problems going to toilet after filming this scene in new drama The Takedown

If you detest running, you'd hate to be in Jessica Liu's shoes.

For her upcoming drama series The Takedown, the 42-year-old Malaysian actress said she had to run for almost four hours during a scene and the motion had to be "explosive".

In The Takedown, she plays Yan Qiaoyi and her character leads a team of officers at the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB)

Apart from not being a frequent runner, what made things even more challenging for Jessica was her athletic co-star who runs very fast.

"I needed to catch up with him, which was a bit hard for me," she said in an interview with 8world.

By the third take of the scene, her feet started to hurt and a coordinator had to step in and teach her the right running technique.

While the tips were helpful, the damage had been done — by the next day, her poor feet were in so much pain that she even had trouble going to the bathroom.

"My calves trembled non-stop and my feet hurt when I sat on the toilet," she lamented.

The Takedown, which also stars Hong Ling and Desmond Tan, will premiere on Channel 8 on Nov 2 at 8.30pm. You can also catch it for free on meWATCH from Nov 2.

