Jesseca Liu and Jeremy Chan open cafe in Langkawi

If you're planning a getaway to Langkawi, here's a cafe destination to check out.

Celebrity couple Jesseca Liu and Jeremy Chan announced on April 26 that the grand opening for their new cafe, Latitude 6, at her hometown.

Photos on Instagram show the 47-year-old actress interacting with guests and serving food to them.

The cafe's menu includes desserts, including biscoff honey toast, mixed fruit honey toast, chocolate chip waffles, yoghurt granola bowls and banana pancakes.

As for mains, there are rendang curry rice, curry kapitan, Japanese katsu rice. Savoury dishes include a big breakfast, omelette bacon, omelette cheese, tuna sandwiches, as well as the cafe's best-seller: egg sandwiches.

Located near the Pentai Cenang beach, Latitude 6 takes on a cosy, wabi-sabi aesthetic and offers both indoor and outdoor seating areas.

Google reviews show that the cafe has received an average rating of 4.8 stars, at the time of writing.

Construction work on Latitude 6 began as early as last October, with the cafe soft launching months later on Feb 8, according to Jesseca's Instagram Stories.

Her husband, Jeremy, also promoted the cafe in an Instagram post on March 7, showing off its stylish, minimalistic interior.

"Morning rituals at Latitude 6 Cafe in Langkawi. A proper big breakfast, a good latte, and AW25 by Onitsuka Tiger," wrote the 44-year-old.

Apart from Latitude 6, the couple also own Langkawi-based homestay J's Home, another cafe named 3pm Dessert Cafe, spa business Bellis Spa, as well as the fragrance brand Je3story.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com