Jesseca Liu never wants to run through a market in a bikini ever again

The 43-year-old revealed this in an episode of Beyond the Script, which featured some of the Best Actress and Best Actor nominees in this year's Star Awards.

Besides Jesseca, Chen Hanwei, Huang Biren, Jeremy Chan and Chantalle Ng were also in the episode.

In the clip uploaded on Monday (April 18), Jesseca's husband Jeremy asked his fellow artistes if there was anything from filming that they did not want to experience ever again.

Without much hesitation, Jesseca spoke about a scene she did for the Channel 8 drama Beach.Ball.Babes back in 2008.

She and her onscreen teammates had to sprint through Tiong Bahru Market in swimwear after losing a bet with a rival team.





"When we went in, nobody knew we were filming. They were caught off guard when they saw 12 girls wearing bikinis in the market," she explained.

Jeremy, 40, also chimed in with a similar experience of his own, where he had to be almost naked for a scene in the 2020 drama Super Dad.

He shared that he was clad in only a pair of nude briefs, and felt "really shy" being so exposed in front of the interns and assistant producers, who were mostly females.

"At least it wasn't aunties selling fish or uncles selling fruit," Jesseca said.

His Super Dad co-star Hanwei retorted in jest: "I think those on set were more uncomfortable than you were. You made it sound like you suffered so much, but the assistant director might have gone to the toilet to puke."

"It's something Hanwei doesn't want to experience ever again," host Qin Kai joked.

