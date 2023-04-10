Passing the baton: Jesseca Liu tears up as husband Jeremy Chan wins 1st Most Popular award after 16 years in showbiz

Some ends can usher in new beginnings, as seen in the fates of celebrity couple Jesseca Liu and Jeremy Chan at Star Awards 2023.

Jeremy had just received his first-ever Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes award last night (April 9) when Jesseca went up to collect her 10th and final trophy.

But it was not for a lack of trying.

This comes some 16 years since Jeremy entered showbiz.

Any emotions that weren't on Jeremy's face were well-displayed on his wife's.

After they hugged when his name was called, the 44-year-old actress was visibly holding back tears when she returned to her seat.

"We didn't expect that he would win," Jesseca told AsiaOne. "Because he was seated at a place far from the stage, we thought there was no chance.

"So when his name was called, I was more emotional than him, even compared to when I won my own award!"

Jeremy also shared his perspective in a separate interview backstage.

He said that after 16 years, his fans finally had something to vote for.

"So this win was afforded to me by my fans. For that I'm very grateful."

Winner, winner, hotpot dinner

Even if Jeremy didn't win, the couple already had plans for a celebration.

The 41-year-old revealed: "Before this, we already discussed that even if I didn't win, as long as she won, we would go and eat. That's all that's needed."

When asked if he was still eating a lot despite having to act in shows, Jeremy responded with a bit of cheek.

"Recently, my muscles have become bigger, so even if I do eat, it'll quickly get burnt away."

