Jessica Jung celebrates birthday in Singapore with fashion designer Yoyo Cao

Korean-American singer-actress Jessica Jung turned 34 yesterday (April 18) and she happened to be in Singapore on the big day, celebrating with her close friend Yoyo Cao.

Singapore-based Macau fashion designer Yoyo shared in her Instagram Story: "So happy to celebrate your actual birthday in Singapore. It's been so long."

Jessica can be seen putting her hands to her cheeks and making a cute gesture at the phone camera with a small chocolate cake in front of her.

In her next Story, Yoyo tells Jessica: "Make a wish, don't be too greedy though" as the latter joins her hands and closes her eyes in quiet contemplation before blowing out the candle.

The two celebrated at a hotel restaurant which appeared to be Brasserie Les Saveurs at St Regis.

Jessica is best known for being a former member of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation. She released her first extended play With Love, J in 2016 and has been promoting in China in recent years, appearing on reality shows Sisters Who Make Waves and The Great Dance Club. Her younger sister Krystal is also a former K-pop idol who made her debut with girl group f(x) in 2009.

If you can't get enough of the Jung sisters, Krystal will be in Singapore on April 21 to promote Lancome's newest fragrance and have a meet-and-greet with fans.

The first 30 customers who purchase a 100ml bottle of the fragrance Idole between 10am and 12.59pm that day at the brand's Ion Orchard pop-up store stand a chance to attend a fan event with the 28-year-old singer-actress.

Three lucky fans who answer Krystal-based trivia correctly will also get the chance to take a photo with her on stage.

