Jessie J undergoes 24 hours of medical tests to determine cause of mystery illness

Jessie J has undergone 24 hours of medical tests to determine the cause of a mystery illness.

The 33-year-old pop star has taken to Instagram Story to post a photo of herself with a tube up her nose, as she underwent some medical tests.

Jessie captioned the photo: "See if this gives me any answers (sic)"

The Bang Bang hitmaker pointed to the tube that went down her nose and into her stomach.

Jessie said in a subsequent video clip: "I'm doing a reflux acid test for 24 hours."

The brunette beauty was diagnosed with Meniere's disease - an ear condition that can cause sudden attacks of vertigo - in December, and she recently revealed that it's made it difficult and painful for her to sing.

Jessie also confessed that having acid reflux and vocal nodules - which are painful lumps on the vocal chords - have added to her discomfort.

Sharing a video on Instagram which showed her attempting to sing her new song, I Want Love, she wrote: "I was asked to send a speech therapist a video of me singing something quietly, so she could hear my voice.

"(I am not naked I am wearing a boob tube. Well more of a tube in my case) I'm laughing. Thank god. We gotta laugh.

"The first song I sang was I want love. Just hearing myself sing it and feel so vulnerable whilst singing brought me to tears.

"I have never ever to this day (since recording it) been able to sing it because of the pain I am experiencing. Man it's been hard not singing. It's literally my life line and my happiness. Being quiet is not something I'm good at. Or makes me feel like myself. Lord knows I'm loud af.

"It was in that moment I knew I needed to be honest with myself and honest with you all about where I am at and explain what is going on… To be totally real, to have your support and love would help me get through this faster I'm sure.

"I've always been honest however hard it feels. It's important to be strong enough to be weak. Especially on a platform like this. (sic)"