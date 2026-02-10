Ji Chang-wook, f(x)'s Luna, Culinary Class Wars chefs to visit Singapore for Korea Travel Fair

This March, get the chance to meet South Korean stars without even leaving Singapore — and all for free.

Organised by the Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO), the Korea Travel Fair 2026 will take place from March 6 to 8 at Plaza Singapura from 10.30am to 9pm daily, and include K-beauty tryouts, K-pop dance classes, travel deals, hands-on cultural activities and star-studded highlights aimed at K-culture enthusiasts.

While the 2023 edition invited Korean actor Lee Do-hyun, followed by actor-singer Im Si-wan and singer Punch last year, this year's event will see even more stars.

Performing on all three days are the cast of Korean musical Dream High, including singers Luna from K-pop girl group f(x), Kim Dong-hyun from boy band Golden Child, Kang Seung-sik and Lim Se-jun, both from boy band Victon.

Based on the 2011 K-drama of the same name, the musical item will be a high energy K-pop performance about ambition and friendship.

Actor Ji Chang-wook will headline the opening ceremony on March 7, sharing his personal travel stories and insights, must-visit destinations in South Korea and food recommendations in the segment Celebrity Travel Talk.

Following fanfare of the hit reality series, celebrity chefs Jung Ji-sun and Jung Ho-young from Culinary Class Wars will stage a live cooking showcase, where they unveil the stories behind their signature dishes. Watch them in action on March 8 at the main atrium.

Admission to Korea Travel Fair 2026 is free, and the full programme schedule can be found on the Tripzilla Singapore website.

