Ji Suk-jin taking break from Running Man for health reasons

Yet another member of the long-running Korean variety show Running Man will be away from our screens.

Jeon So-min left the show in October after six years and today (Dec 18), it was announced that Ji Suk-jin, 57, is taking a break for "health reasons".

"Suk-jin was playing the big role as the strong eldest brother of Running Man, but he was recently found to need rest and treatment for his health. Accordingly, he will return to Running Man as soon as possible after taking a short break," a post on the show's Instagram page said.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0-jgJTp1UD/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D[/embed]

The comedian's agency Esteem Entertainment also issued a statement today, saying he was advised to undergo medical treatment following a health examination.

They added they will not disclose the specific medical condition out of respect for Suk-jin's privacy but that there is "no major cause for concern".

Suk-jin has been a host in Running Man since its debut in 2010. The other current members include Yoo Jae-seok, Song Ji-hyo, Haha, Kim Jong-kook and Yang Se-chan.

