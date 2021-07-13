Jimmy Fallon disses Singaporean rapper Yung Raja's song Mami

Singaporean rapper Yung Raja must be having quite the week.

AsiaOne reported last Wednesday (July 7) that he is part of the Covid-19 campaign music video which went viral.

If that's not enough, the 26-year-old continues to go viral, this time, beyond our shores.

That's because his music got noticed by Jimmy Fallon. Yes, that Jimmy Fallon with a talkshow.

For the unacquainted, The Tonight Show is a late-night talkshow that's been aired since 1954 and is often seen as a cultural icon in the United States.

In a video clip posted to the official Twitter account on Tuesday, Jimmy is seen showing the audience Yung Raja's vinyl record for his single Mami under the segment Do Not Play, where he recommends music that the audience should avoid.

Jimmy then made a comment on the musician's odd choice of clothing given that he's sitting in a bathtub.

From there, the 46-year-old comedian introduced a snippet of the song to the audience. Most started giggling given how the post-chorus hook was rather repetitive.

After almost 20 seconds of Yung Raja repeating "Mami", he stopped the song and sarcastically mentioned: "Now that's how you write a song right there."

Despite getting ribbed, Yung Raja is extremely hyped that his song got featured by Jimmy.

He even replied to Jimmy on Twitter (in full caps, mind you) that he can't quite believe his song was played on The Tonight Show.

He also posted about it on his Instagram, saying: "I think @jimmyfallon isn't a big fan of Mami BUT HELLO WE MADE IT TO THE TONIGHT SHOW. @questlove do be vibing though."

Questlove is an American musician and the frontman for the band on The Tonight Show.

While Yung Raja seems to take it all in good stride, there were others who weren't particularly pleased.

A netizen replied to Jimmy's official Twitter saying it wasn't fair that they hadn't listened to the full song before judging it.

Another pointed out the double standard given how popular Gucci Gang is, despite that song also having similarly repetitive lyrics to it.

The official music video for Mami has garnered over 160,000 views at the time of writing.

Having given the song a listen, it's fair to say that it has more depth than what Jimmy suggested.

It's a bit of a banger, too (might just add it to my playlist later) but don't take our word for it, have a listen yourself.

