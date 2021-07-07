Let's test, trace and vaccinate: Catchy tune spotlights Singapore's move into the new normal

When was the last time you sat through a pre-flight safety briefing on a plane?

Given the Covid-19 pandemic, it has probably been a while, unless we count the viral AsiaOne video where a flight attendant played by Chua En Lai took us on the vaccination journey.

If it's any consolation, a new video – Together, towards a new normal – also kicks off with one.

The airline-style Covid-19 campaign featuring a catchy ditty was launched last Friday (July 2) by the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) and Tribal Worldwide Singapore.

It outlines our nation's three-pronged approach – test, trace, and vaccinate – to keep Covid-19 under control as we reopen progressively and move into the new normal.

The video begins with singer-actress Anette Lee welcoming viewers on board with a pre-flight safety briefing at Jewel Changi Airport.

Several familiar faces in Singapore make an appearance in the music video filmed by Roystan Tan, including Mark Lee, Ng Ming Wei, and Siti Khalijah who show how Singapore is actively testing to detect early cases (self-testing kits, anyone?).

Rapper Young Raja then swoops in with a couple of verses, emphasising the need to use the TraceTogether app and to go for the jab.

How's that for some top-class local talents?

When you're bopping to the funky tune, you'd be surprised as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong appears to drive home the message of "test, trace, vaccinate".

At the time of writing, the video has amassed 135,000 views on Facebook and over 26,000 on YouTube.

In the YouTube comments section, Annette dropped in to mention that she had a blast in being part of the campaign, cheekily saying that a future career as a flight attendant might not be too far-fetched after all.

Netizens were generally positive with their feedback, especially how catchy and colourful the video is. One netizen found it particularly impressive that the song is still able to carry a clear message on Covid-19.

Maybe we shouldn't be too surprised at this point.

After all, Phua Chu Kang did make his comeback as recently as May with a song to rally Singaporeans to get themselves vaccinated.

