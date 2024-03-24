Jinxed? Why Kate Pang refuses to watch husband Andie Chen at Star Awards this year

Local artist Andie Chen, 38-years-old, has been shortlisted for three categories in Star Awards 2024 and will compete for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Top 10 Most Popular Male Artists.

His wife and mother to his two children, Kate Pang, has confidence in her husband and hopes he can win all three nominations, adding that he deserves more recognition.

After attending the idoLive launch ceremony in Hong Kong on March 22, the 41-year-old revealed in an interview with Shin Min Daily News that although her husband tried to treat the nominations as calmly as possible, Andie Chen was concerned about whether he was recognised.

"My husband has never won the Star Awards, but he is looking forward to it. He has been watching Singaporean dramas since he was a child and also acted here. It would be very meaningful to win an award here."

Though confident in her husband, Kate Pang refuses to watch the live broadcast of the Star Awards as she considers herself jinxed. She mentions that every time she watches a football game or awards ceremony, the person she's rooting for will lose as long as she's watching it.

Kate Pang added that this time, she will hold back and not look at the awards ceremony and might ask an assistant to help her watch it instead so there would be "no chance of such a curse".

Kate currently lives in Taiwan with her husband and two children, Aden, eight, and Avery, six. Their plans to move back to Singapore are still unclear. "We have an agency in Taiwan. It's easier for us to get jobs," said Kate.

She added that if they were to live in Singapore, they would have to often fly to Taiwan, which can be a bit troublesome.

However, she mentions that her son, Aden, would be going back to Singapore to serve his National Service when the time comes, adding that he will also be going back for a month this summer.

Kate also revealed that her daughter, Avery, is a fan of her husband, Andie Chen's new drama Born to Shine, but she likes the show not for her husband's role, but for another young actor in the show.

"She would snicker every time she saw the young actor appear. She would become very shy when asked if she liked him." Kate also added that maybe she can ask her husband to introduce their daughter to the young actor next time when she comes back to Singapore.

