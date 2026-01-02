JJ Lin looks back on 2025: 'My life was intrusively scrutinised and deliberately misrepresented'

Before going into the new year, JJ Lin wanted to set the record straight.

The 44-year-old Mandopop star made headlines in the past week after going Instagram-official with his rumoured girlfriend, 23-year-old Chinese influencer Annalisa Qi Qi.

He shared a family photo on Dec 29 celebrating his mother's 70th birthday, featuring himself, his parents and Annalisa. This marks the first time in JJ's 22-year career where he has publicly acknowledged a partner.

In an Instagram reel uploaded on Dec 31, he wrote about the public scrutiny: "Beyond the music and milestones, 2025 also brought many tests — moments of heartbreak, helplessness and growth. My life beyond the stage and music was intrusively scrutinised and deliberately misrepresented."

He said that his team had verified some incidents which turned out to be premeditated and coordinated smear campaigns. In the process, false narratives were spread and lines were crossed, harming him, his loved ones and his fans.

"It was unfortunate that I couldn't share life updates freely with my friends and fans due to this chaos," he continued.

"Anyway, I am grateful that now I have more clarity, and would like to remind every friend who truly cares about me — when faced with emotionally charged narratives online that seek to provoke and divide, please remain clear-minded."

Prior to his family photo, rumours of JJ and Annalisa dating had been circulating since February 2024, though his agency declined to respond to these "groundless rumours" as he was focused on his music career.

Rumours also spread about Annalisa having a baby bump in the picture, which JJ Lin's manager simply shot down: "She is not pregnant."

Some fans left shady comments in response to JJ's soft launch of his relationship, with one saying: "Blessings to the family of four, JJ's daughter is so beautiful. Have you thought about making a debut like dad?"

The duo made a buzz on a few more occasions, most recently in November 2025 when they were reportedly spotted in Los Angeles wearing matching couple clothes.

Reflecting further on 2025, JJ spoke about his world tour which began in November 2022 and wrapped up in July 2025.

He said: "From JJ20 to JJ20 Final Lap, these three years of world touring have felt like a long, profound journey.

"It began with a simple intention — to mark my 20th anniversary through the stage, together with my fans. Across 104 shows, the journey came to its close over nine nights at Beijing's Bird's Nest.

"To stand on the biggest stage of my life, walking side by side with the best of you — my fans, my comrades, my kindred spirits — this dream was fulfilled by all of us together. For that, I am deeply grateful."

