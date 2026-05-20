JJ Lin attends girlfriend's university graduation ceremony with his mum

JJ Lin attended his Chinese influencer girlfriend Annalisa Qi Qi's university graduation ceremony in New York recently.

In a social media post on May 19, the Singaporean singer-songwriter posted photos taken together with the 23-year-old, whose real name is Annalisa Liu, outside Parsons School of Design where she majored in Fine Arts.

The 45-year-old wrote in the caption: "Some weeks move louder than others. Graduation celebrations, family dinners, old friends, new memories and music quietly taking shape in between.

"Grateful for the people who make life feel real."

On May 18, a netizen believed to have attended the ceremony also posted a reel taken together with JJ on Xiaohongshu. The latter's mother was spotted behind him.

JJ was also seen in the audience during the ceremony in various Weibo posts on May 19.

This dispels breakup rumours between JJ and Annalisa after word went around on Chinese social media in March that they had split because she wasn't seen in photos he had posted of his birthday celebration.

JJ, who was rumoured to have been dating Annalisa since February 2024, soft-launched their relationship in a social media post last December, where she is seen in a family photo taken during his mum's 70th birthday celebration.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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