Jo Bo-ah welcomes 1st child

South Korean actress Jo Bo-ah gave birth to her first child last Friday (Feb 20).

The 34-year-old's agency, Billions, wrote in a statement: "We are delighted to share the news that Jo Bo-ah gave birth to a son today.

"Both Bo-ah and her baby are currently in good health, and they are resting amid the love and blessings of their family."

Last November, South Korean media reported that she was pregnant and expecting to give birth early this year. Bo-ah, whose real name is Jo Bo-yoon, tied the knot with her non-celebrity boyfriend in October 2024.

She made her acting debut in the 2011 sitcom I Live in Cheongdam-dong before landing her first lead role in Shut Up Flower Boy Band (2012). Best known for her roles in K-dramas Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020), Military Prosecutor Doberman (2022) and Destined with You (2023), she also stars in the drama Knock Off that's pending a telecast date.

