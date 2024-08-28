Jo Bo-ah to marry non-celeb boyfriend in October

South Korean media reported today (Aug 28) that Jo Bo-ah will be tying the knot with her non-celebrity boyfriend in October.

The actress' agency XYZ Studio confirmed the news soon after.

"Jo Bo-ah has met a precious person whom she has built deep trust and affection with for a long time, and they have decided to promise a lifetime together this fall," they wrote, adding that it will be a private wedding "in consideration of the non-celebrity groom and both families".

They continued: "We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the many people who have always supported actress Bo-ah and watched over her with warm hearts, and ask for your warm congratulations.

"To repay the love you've given her, she will continue to deliver good performances as an actress, so please show lots of interest and support."

Bo-ah, whose real name is Jo Bo-yoon, made her acting debut in the 2011 sitcom I Live in Cheongdam-dong before landing her first lead role in Shut Up Flower Boy Band (2012).

The 33-year-old is best known for her dramas Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020), Military Prosecutor Doberman (2022) and Destined with You (2023) - her most recent work.

She will be starring alongside Queen of Tears' Kim Soo-hyun in the upcoming drama Knock-Off, which is expected to premiere in 2025.

syarifahsn@asiaone.com