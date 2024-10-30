Jo Woo-jin tried 'all the burger restaurants in the neighbourhood' to gain 18kg for new K-drama Gangnam B-Side

When South Korean actor Jo Woo-jin saw himself on the monitors while filming his new K-drama Gangnam B-Side, he felt like he was looking at a different person.

AsiaOne attended the press conference for the series today (Oct 30) where the 45-year-old revealed he gained 18kg for his role.

"For the first time since my high school days, I ate a lot and worked out heavily. I tried all the burger restaurants in the neighbourhood to increase my weight," he recalled.

"When I first saw myself on the monitors [while filming], it didn't feel like I was looking at myself. That kind of body shape and face was something I've never seen myself with on the screens."

In Gangnam B-Side, Woo-jin plays detective Kang Dong-woo who is demoted for exposing his colleagues' wrongdoings but returns to work to solve a case involving a series of disappearances in Seoul's Gangnam neighbourhood.

Woo-jin said he tried to portray Dong-woo as "the typical uncle you have in your life".

"I tried to get my character's feelings across in a way that is convincing and get the viewers to root for him," he added.

Meanwhile, Ji Chang-wook - who portrayed the hero in his shows such as The Worst of Evil and The K2 - stars as the bad guy this time round, playing notorious pimp Yoon Gil-ho.

"He's a character that lives a tough life… To really show that visually, we put a lot of thought into his styling, like outfits and accessories," said Chang-wook, 37.

"If you look at his face, he's always wounded. There's always a scar or injury on his face, hinting that he's often been in a fight."

Gangnam B-Side, which also stars Bibi and Ha Yoon-kyung, premieres Nov 6 on Disney+.

[embed]https://youtu.be/BpLJphaOu3I?si=1ofcXOywCOXY63pp[/embed]

[[nid:702346]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.