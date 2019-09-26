Joanne Peh goes nude for Last Madame sex scene

Joanne Peh is baring it all in her new drama.

The 36-year-old actress opened up about going nude for a bed scene in the Toggle series Last Madame in a revealing Instagram post today (Sept 26).

For Joanne, who plays the boss of a brothel in the show, her raunchiest role to date, it was not an easy decision.

Although no nudity was explicitly shown on-screen, the scene in the 12-part series still gets pretty hot and heavy.

For Joanne, who has not had so much as a kiss scene since her marriage to actor Qi Yuwu in 2014, one of her concerns was her nerves over "how it would look on-screen", but she eventually took the plunge for the sake of the show.

"It was a big step for me as an actress to go bare in front of the production crew and my fellow actor. But I decided to do this because the context of the story and character motivations were fully justified," she wrote.

And we're sure it didn't hurt that her partner in the bed scene was hunky Taiwanese model Jeff Chou, who plays a police inspector in the show.

In an Instagram post that was deleted — possibly for showing too much skin — and re-uploaded today, Jeff revealed that his first time filming the scene with Joanne was "nerve-racking" and left him feeling "incredibly vulnerable".

Despite Jeff and Joanne's anxiety over the scene, it seems that their decision has paid off.

Joanne shared that she was moved after watching the scene and has no regrets.

"...Showing two bodies moving in unison captured the passions and inner conflict of the two characters so vividly, it pushed the show to a different level," she wrote.

This may be Toggle's first M18 drama and possibly the raciest local production in a while but don't expect gratuitous sex scenes a la Game of Thrones.

Head writer and director Jean Yeo told 8 DAYS previously that the bed scenes were written to "show the life in a brothel authentically, and more importantly, show how women lived and were treated in the 1930s."

Last Madame, an English-language drama, premieres on Toggle today.

The series tells the intertwining stories of Fung Lan, the last brothel owner in '30s Singapore and her great-granddaughter, Chi Ling, who uncovers the family's history in 2019 after inheriting a run-down shophouse.

