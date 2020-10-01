Joanne Peh #gogreen by carrying groceries in $5,000 tote bag

In a bid to reduce plastic usage, many turn to recyclable alternatives such as canvas bags to carry their groceries.

Local actress Joanne Peh's vessel of choice?

A Christian Dior Book Tote bag in denim blue.

The 36-year-old posted on her Instagram yesterday (Jan 9) showing her grocery hauls neatly organised inside her expensive tote.

After sending hubby Qi Yuwu to work, Joanne said she headed for an unplanned trip to the supermarket only to realise she had left her regular grocery bags at home.

Rather than grab a plastic bag from the counter, she used what she had on hand, even if it's a bag that is believed to cost around $5,000.

Fans were left mouth agape by her antics and poked fun at the actress' unusual choice.

"Didn't buy a fish?" PHOTOS: Screengrab/ Instagram

Among the throngs of commenters laughing along with the actress, one offered sound advice that anyone would find useful — to keep spare recyclable bags inside cars in case of any last-minute runs.

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Instagram

I mean, #gogreen right?

