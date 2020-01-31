Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids

PHOTO: Instagram/joannepeh
Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

On Tuesday (Jan 28), local actress Joanne Peh went on Instagram to talk about the situation in Guangzhou and how she felt about having to remain in the city with her two young children to settle some "personal matters" while husband actor Qi Yuwu flew back to Singapore.

According to Joanne, the situation seems bleak as people are staying indoors, "masks, antibacterial sprays are sold out" and "restaurants are peddling raw ingredients outside their premise because no one is patronising".

View this post on Instagram

This Chinese New Year is unlike any other year. The Wuhan virus has caused widespread fear as people stay indoors and avoid visiting; masks, antibacterial sprays are sold out; restaurants are peddling raw ingredients outside their premise because no one is patronizing. While I am thankful that family is together in spite of the circumstances, my spirits are dampened by what we are hearing and watching in the news. Today’s weather in Guangzhou is beautiful, sunny and pretty cold, so even though our hearts are burdened by the uncertain nature of what’s happening, my husband and I squeezed out time to take a walk, just the two of us, because tomorrow, he’d be flying back to Singapore while I remain here with the children to finish up some personal matters. To all who are separated from your loved ones, it isn’t a great feeling but stay strong, be safe and keep the light shining in your heart 💛. #qitravelmoments

A post shared by Joanne Peh (@joannepeh) on

ALSO READ: Joanne Peh remains in Guangzhou with kids amid Wuhan virus outbreak

Speaking to AsiaOne, the 36-year-old revealed that things are so dire that they were not able to get surgical masks until a fan in Shanghai shipped some to her. Unfortunately, kid-sized ones weren't available so she's "stitching up" the adult masks to fit her children.

Joanne said: "I am extremely grateful that a fan from Shanghai shipped some masks to me early on as we were not able to get any in Guangzhou. We can’t get hold of any children’s masks so I’m stitching up the adult ones to fit their face better. It’s not ideal but it’s the best I can do with what I have for now."

She confessed that she misses her husband and wishes her family could be together, but she's "keeping my spirits up".

Despite being stuck in Guangzhou, Joanne is making sure that her children are well-protected and have the best care. In fact, she's limiting their exposure and risk of contracting the virus by staying home with her in-laws. She revealed that they have adopted a routine that is "calm and predictable" and she doesn't have to worry about them feeling cold due to weather changes or "not getting their naps".

Precautions that she has taken also include "keeping ourselves hydrated and warm", "wearing masks when we go out", staying away from crowds, and "washing our hands regularly and encouraging my children to not use their hands to eat or touch their face, nose and mouth".

Her children are also provided with home-cooked meals instead of the "extra calories from the CNY feasts", and she credited her in-laws for being a great help during this period. Joanne added: "They help keep my children occupied and I’m thankful I have my parents-in-law who would take care of our meals so I have one less thing to worry about."

The actress stated that they'll be in Guangzhou till early February and they'll be complying with the two-week monitoring period when they return to Singapore. Her work, like the training and preparation for her new role and meetings for upcoming projects, have been postponed as well.

And right now, Joanne is focused on staying strong for her kids.

"To my children who don’t quite understand what’s going on in the big world out there, I’m staying positive and I am very grateful that they are really understanding about not being able to go out," she said.

bryanlim@asiaone.com

More about
Local celebrities Outbreaks and Epidemics Wuhan virus

TRENDING

SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
China sacks senior city health official unable to answer basic questions
China sacks senior city health official unable to answer basic questions
Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
2 riders taken to hospital after 8-vehicle accident on AYE
2 riders taken to hospital after 8-vehicle accident on AYE
Wuhan virus: Experts say outbreak will last months at least
Wuhan virus: Experts say outbreak will last months at least
Wuhan virus: Travellers between Singapore, Malaysia worry about lack of screening at Johor checkpoints
Wuhan virus: Travellers between Singapore, Malaysia worry about lack of screening at Johor checkpoints
Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids
Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Left at home disabled boy dies after carer isolated for virus checks
Left at home disabled boy dies after carer isolated for virus checks
Aliff Aziz arrested for behaving aggressively after getting pummelled at Geylang
Aliff Aziz arrested for behaving aggressively after getting pummelled at Geylang
5 million masks &#039;snapped up&#039;, public urged against hoarding amid global shortage
5 million masks 'snapped up', public urged against hoarding amid global shortage

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week

Home Works

Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it

SERVICES