Joanne Peh and Qi Yuwu reveal new home inspired by colonial black-and-white houses

After a series of renovation woes, the celebrity couple are now settled in their beautiful new home.

Local actors Joanne Peh and Qi Yuwu purchased the resale property located in the east in 2020 and had hoped to move in with their two children by the end of that year, only for the renovation to take much longer.

The couple reportedly moved into their new "modern European classical" home last year.

Speaking to the renovation YouTube channel The SIXiDES, they said they both love the European-style design, and this is shown through the cornices on the ceiling and the mouldings on their cabinets.

The colour palette? A clean look achieved through white walls and grey furnishings.

"We like our furniture to have clean lines and not be too colourful. We prefer more basic colours," added Yuwu, 46.

Their interior designer Astley Ng said he used the colours white, brown and grey to create a look similar to colonial black-and-white houses.

Segregated into two spaces, the living room has public and private areas with engineered wood flooring on each side, which the couple preferred over natural wood flooring due to its durability.

Besides the marble flooring, the home features pieces from luxury furniture brand Christopher Guy, and their grey McQueen sofa in the public area costs a whopping $20,000, according to the label's website.

The private segment houses a children's play area, which is a must-have for Joanne in their new home.

"Maybe it's like living out my childhood dream because I wish I had an area like that where… it's like a designated area for the children to play and make art," Joanne laughed after Yuwu remarked that the space was for her and not the kids.

Another must-have for the 40-year-old is a study that looks like a Harry Potter library.

The full-length dark brown bookshelf definitely adds to that feel.

The dining room is not any less deluxe, as the Colette dining chairs with sunken rattan backrest cost over $3,000 each.

Ng added the pendant lamps hung over the dining table provide the mood for the space..

Yuwu also got his "dream stainless steel kitchen", complete with a grey island and cabinets that match the colour of the appliances.

A space that Joanne finds "underrated" is the master bathroom which looks akin to ones in luxury hotels, with its French gold taps from Kohler and an automatic toilet bowl.

To compliment the white bathroom tiles, black marble laminates were used for the walls.

As if the home couldn't get fancier, there's also a powder room, decorated with half-tile and half-wallpaper.

While the bedrooms were not shown in the couple's interview with The SIXiDES, it was featured on Christopher Guy's YouTube channel.

Compared to the rest of the fancy home, the bedroom has a more cosy feel to it, with simple white walls and few furnishings.

Standing out with its unique bed frame is the Garnier queen canopy bed, retailing for over $20,000.

Looking at the outcome, it seems like the long wait was definitely worth it.

[embed]https://youtu.be/ktrj71tuG0I[/embed]

