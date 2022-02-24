Is Jocie Guo really part of Sisters Who Make Waves season 3? Here's what the local singer says

The secret is seemingly out and the final cast list for season three of the popular Chinese reality show Sisters Who Make Waves is, well, making waves on the internet.

According to a Sina report, an updated "confirmed" list was leaked on Chinese social media and included popular artistes like S.H.E's Selina Jen, Twins' Charlene Choi and Gillian Chung, and Cyndi Wang.

Also on the list was local singer Jocie Guo, who is widely known for her cover of Mice Love Rice.

Speaking to 8world about the list, the 39-year-old revealed that six months ago, her colleague in China nominated her to the producers of the show.

She said: "So it's not strange that the list has my name. But my colleague said that with the situation over there, it's tough to fly over. They told me they'll try their best and to be patient."

Jocie shared that she decided to throw her name in the hat because of a group of fans who lobbied for her to join ever since they watched the first season.

In the show, female celebrities aged over 30 compete for the chance to debut in a seven-member girl group.

"Apart from meeting the age criteria, they thought that I embodied the spirit of the show. Perhaps it is also because I have always urged them to pursue their dreams and boldly try new things. I find that the more I share with everyone, the more motivated I become to improve myself."

The local songstress was scheduled to perform at her solo concert on Feb 19 but unfortunately contracted Covid-19 and it was postponed to Apr 23 instead.

ALSO READ: Final list for Sisters Who Make Waves season 3 leaked? Selina Jen, Yuki Hsu, Twins said to be in, Carman Lee isn't

However, she is not letting this setback bring her down as she pointed out a silver lining — with the postponement of the concert and the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, it means there'll be more tickets for sale.

She said: "This means more people can come and hear me sing. I believe that everything happens for a certain reason."

bryanlim@asiaone.com